Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 7,033,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.