Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

