Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 370305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

