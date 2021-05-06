Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Posts Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.69. 4,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

