LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

