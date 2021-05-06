LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

