Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$93.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.00.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.11. 1,120,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,844. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$21.55 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

