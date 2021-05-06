Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

AUPH opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

