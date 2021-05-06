Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $168.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

