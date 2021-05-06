Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.