LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

LivePerson stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 13,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,356. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

