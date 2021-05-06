LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.78.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
