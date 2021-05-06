loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

