Lor Inc Sells 250,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,493,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.