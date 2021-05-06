Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.55. 147,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

