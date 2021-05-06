LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LPKFF opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Separately, HSBC upgraded LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

