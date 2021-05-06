Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.