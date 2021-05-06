Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

