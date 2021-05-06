LUXCoin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $13,515.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,277.04 or 1.00859834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $782.96 or 0.01378719 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00677393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00346435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005070 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,240,831 coins and its circulating supply is 11,233,598 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

