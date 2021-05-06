LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,512.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $656.89 or 0.01148038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00744770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.90 or 0.99816856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

