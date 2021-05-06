Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -23.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

