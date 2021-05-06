Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

