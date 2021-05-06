Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. 20,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

