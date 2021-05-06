Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the average volume of 2,073 call options.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

