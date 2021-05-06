Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,627 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.14. 34,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $97.86.

