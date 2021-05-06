Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 60,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.34. 148,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

