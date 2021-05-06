Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BSTZ stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.26. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

