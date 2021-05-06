Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

