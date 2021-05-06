Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

