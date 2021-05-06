Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.28%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.