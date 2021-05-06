Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000.

EAGG stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

