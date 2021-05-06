Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marine Products has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of MPX opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

