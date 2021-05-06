Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBII. Aegis boosted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

