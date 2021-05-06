Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

