Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Marten Transport has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Marten Transport stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
