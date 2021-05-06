Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $362.35 and last traded at $361.00, with a volume of 1568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.56.

The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

