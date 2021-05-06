Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.87. 21,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.31 and a 200 day moving average of $346.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,001 shares of company stock valued at $114,165,627 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.