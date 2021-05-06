Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.68. 54,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

