Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Match Group stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

