Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ MATW opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

