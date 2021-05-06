Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Buys $56,120.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel L. Jablonsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00.

MAXR traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.