Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

MEC stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,388. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $322.15 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

