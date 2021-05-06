McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

