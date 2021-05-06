MDM Permian (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Shares Up 0.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.16 and last traded at 0.16. 1,584,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,462,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

About MDM Permian (OTCMKTS:MDMP)

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

