Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.35

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.57). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 22,440 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

