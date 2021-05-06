MEDNAX (MD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.90 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

