Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

