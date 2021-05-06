Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

