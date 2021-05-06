Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1,557.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

