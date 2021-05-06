Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,073 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 298.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 78.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,667.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

