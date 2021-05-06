Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,624 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1,438.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

